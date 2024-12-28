Jude Law breaks down 'The Order' character: 'I was sniffling and...'

'The Order' showcases Jude Law as an FBI agent

Jude Law has opened about the basis of his role as Terry Husk in film The Order.

Law unveiled how he instigated the personality and look of his new character in the 2024 crime thriller.

The Sherlock Holmes star shared that he came up with idea while he was sick and run down.

“I was adding to the DNA of the guy and, physically, I was waiting for a click”, told the 51-year-old actor to Britain’s HELLO magazine.

“Our director Justin Kurzel saw something in me one day when I was sniffling and coughing and haggard. He was like, ‘OK, this is him. This is the guy”, continued Law.

He wanted the character to feel broken. Justin told Jude: “I wanted you to worry that he wasn’t actually going to make it, that there was a sense of doubt.”

The Holiday actor admitted that he did not very much focus on his outlook at the time and himself go.

“I just let myself go because I was working at home on this project and I got more and more hairy and unkempt.”

Released on December 27, the crime movie depicts Jude Law in the role of an FBI agent trying to solve a string violent robberies in the Pacific Northwest.