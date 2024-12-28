Tom Cruise quitting 'Mission: Impossible' franchise?

Tom Cruise, who is gearing up for upcoming Mission: Impossible 8 Part 2's release, has been hunting a young actor to step into the shoes of 'Ethan Hunt'.
Cruise is very much interested to explore the titular role on a different level by taking audience back to Hunt’s early life.
Therefore, the 62-year-old action star is intended to get a young actor on-board for the next two installments, who will play the younger version of Ethan and explore his past.
The Sun reported that a closed source informed them, "Tom is keen to give 'Mission: Impossible' a fresh take in the next two films and wants to explore a bit of Ethan's past.”
"They're going to start looking for a young star to take on the role and they will appear a bit in the next film and then more in the ninth”, told the insider.
Tom and the makers want a completely new minor for the role who will cause a ‘real stir’.
As per the informant: "It's a huge role but the hunt is on to see if they can find a young Tom Cruise.”
The new angle of the ninth and tenth sequel will explore Hunt’s life before he became a spy.
“It is something they've not done before with 'Mission: Impossible' and so Tom thinks it could be a really interesting tangent for fans”, added the source.
The Top Gun: Maverick star’s upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release on May 21, 2025.
'Bridgerton' season four is set to focus on the second eldest sibling's romance plot
Prince Harry’s comical Christmas present
Jay-Z and Beyonce’s marriage seems unsteady as the rapper’s accusations come to the surface
Princess Anne’s granddaughter steals hearts with sweet interactions with younger relatives
King Charles takes lesson of wisdom from a key member of the royal family to strengthen his reign
Diddy and Luigi Mangione will be sharing same floors in near future