Tom Cruise quitting 'Mission: Impossible' franchise?

Tom Cruise is looking for a youngster to play 'Ethan Hunt'

Tom Cruise, who is gearing up for upcoming Mission: Impossible 8 Part 2's release, has been hunting a young actor to step into the shoes of 'Ethan Hunt'.

Cruise is very much interested to explore the titular role on a different level by taking audience back to Hunt’s early life.

Therefore, the 62-year-old action star is intended to get a young actor on-board for the next two installments, who will play the younger version of Ethan and explore his past.

The Sun reported that a closed source informed them, "Tom is keen to give 'Mission: Impossible' a fresh take in the next two films and wants to explore a bit of Ethan's past.”

"They're going to start looking for a young star to take on the role and they will appear a bit in the next film and then more in the ninth”, told the insider.

Tom and the makers want a completely new minor for the role who will cause a ‘real stir’.

As per the informant: "It's a huge role but the hunt is on to see if they can find a young Tom Cruise.”

The new angle of the ninth and tenth sequel will explore Hunt’s life before he became a spy.

“It is something they've not done before with 'Mission: Impossible' and so Tom thinks it could be a really interesting tangent for fans”, added the source.

The Top Gun: Maverick star’s upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release on May 21, 2025.