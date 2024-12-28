Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend announces engagement just weeks after his death

Two months after Liam Payne's death on October 16, his former girlfriend announced her engagement

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend got engaged just weeks after the singer's tragic death.

More than two months after the One Direction singer passed away on October 16, his former love interest took to her official Instagram account to make the engagement news official.

Sofia Smith, who dated the late singer from 2013 to 2015, posted a black-and-white video of the moment her boyfriend, James Bridgewood, proposed to her.

The heartwarming video featured the newly engaged couple in pyjamas, sitting on the floor covered with rose petals and a bottle of wine.

Smith was surprised and emotional when her now fiancé popped the question and placed the ring on her finger.

The two are parents to one-year-old daughter Angelina, whose glimpse could also be seen in the video as she wanders around the room during her parent's proposal.

"Yes a million times over 25.12.24," she captioned the clip, whose comments section was flooded with warm wishes and congratulatory messages.

As for Smith and Payne, they were childhood friends in Wolverhampton. In an interview with the Sun, the Teardrops hitmaker explained why he and Smith called it quits.

"Being on the tour all this year and being away from her was so hard," he told the news outlet. "We spent so much time apart. But in order to do right by somebody, sometimes it's better not to do what your heart wants, but to do what's better for them."

Payne shared that the two even discussed marriage but eventually chose to focus on their careers after parting ways in October 2015.

The History chart topper went on to date Cheryl Cole, with whom he welcomed his now-seven-year-old son Bear, followed by Maya Henry and Kate Cassidy.

Payne was dating Cassidy at the time of his death.