Palace sets new strict rule after Kate Middleton’s Christmas appearance

Palace sets new strict rule for Kate Middleton public appearances

As Kate Middleton continues to recover from her “brutal” health battle this year, the Kensington Palace is keeping a firm stance on the royal’s schedule going into the new year.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March of this year, completed her nine-month treatment in September. During this time, Kate only made a handful of appearances but starting appearing for major events in the past two months.

While the Palace has given an optimistic look on Kate’s health, the future Queen return of the public royal engagement will be following a strict rule moving forward, a royal expert revealed.

“The royal households have been really clear that a return to public life by the Princess of Wales will be staggered,” historian and royal author Gareth Russell told GB News.

“It’s a great reminder to all of us that a process of recovery can come in fits and starts,” he continued. “And also, that there’ll be events that she can make and events that she can't, and that for anyone going through that kind of treatment, there'll be events that they might have to miss.”

Russel suggested that Kate, who is mother to Prince William’s three young children, will not be doing events on short notice. However the author hopes “to see a long-term return to public duty” from the Princess of Wales.

The update comes after the royal family appeared for the traditional Christmas Walk at Norfolk.

Kate and William were joined by their children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 6 – as they were greeted to a warm welcome by onlookers.

The Wales family also received Christmas gifts as they joyfully interacted with the waiting crowd.

While there is still an air of uncertainty over Kate’s future appearances, William hinted that his wife will be accompanying him to an international tour next year.