Angelina Jolie basks in post-Christmas bliss with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie steps out for a mother-daughter outing with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie went out for her second shopping spree in a month with another daughter.

After raiding Sephora with her Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the Maleficent star stepped out with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on Friday, December 27, for a post-Christmas outing.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the mother-daughter duo was spotted walking alongside each other at Sunset Row in Los Angeles.

The Maria actress was captured flashing a bright smile as she crossed the street while carrying a couple of big black bags on her arm.

The mother of six opted for an all-black outfit: a trench coat and trousers paired with nude heels and black shades.

Meanwhile, Vivienne was wearing a light blue sweater adorned with a dark blue star. She completed her look with khaki pants and black-and-white sneakers for the day out.

Her outing with Viveinee, whom Jolie shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt, marked her latest outing.

Earlier this month, the Hollywood actress went out with her elder daughter Zahara during her French getaway.

In addition to Zahara, 19, and Vivienne, 16, Jolie is the mother of Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne’s twin, Knox, who is 16.