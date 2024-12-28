Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano playfully promote 'No Good Deed' with 'Friends’ couch at WB lot

Lisa Kudrow can’t seem to share the legacy of Friends.

Kudrow and Ray Romano brought a dose of humor and nostalgia to the Warner Bros. backlot in Burbank while promoting their new Netflix show, No Good Deed.

Kudrow made a surprise appearance at the iconic Friends couch to playfully scold Romano as he jokingly tried to claim the spotlight.

In a lighthearted Instagram video shared by No Good Deed creator Liz Feldman, Romano is seen addressing a group of tourists near the famous fountainside couch.

“Everybody forgets that Everybody Loves Raymond filmed on Warner Bros. too. So I just want to make sure they remember,” he joked.

Kudrow, joining the scene, humorously scolded her co-star.

“Go sit on your own show’s couch!” she quipped, eliciting laughter and excitement from the crowd. “Now he just always comes to this couch because he wants more attention,” Kudrow added.

Feldman captioned the post, “Had a little fun with @lisakudrow & Ray Romano on the Warner Brothers lot. Turns out *Friends* is a pretty well-known show. Have you watched Lisa and Ray’s new show *No Good Deed* on @netflix yet?”

The spontaneous interaction served as a fun promotion for No Good Deed, a dark comedy created by Feldman, known for Dead to Me.

The series follows Kudrow and Romano as a couple attempting to sell their Los Angeles villa while concealing its sinister history from prospective buyers.

The delightful moment was a treat for fans, blending nostalgia for Friends and Everybody Loves Raymond with excitement for the duo’s latest project.