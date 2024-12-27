What Britney Spears' teen sons really think of her online antics after reunion

Britney Spears' sons Jayden and Sean are working on reconnecting with their mom

Britney Spears’ holiday wish came true when not one, but both of her teen sons paid her a surprise visit on Christmas after nearly two years. But as they mend their relationship, where do the boys really stand on their famous mother’s crazy online antics?

According to Daily Mail, the boys surprised Britney for the first time in over two years, leaving the pop star “a sobbing happy mess” during their emotional visit.

Despite her over-the-top Instagram videos — where Britney has danced with fake knives or posed provocatively — Sean and Jayden have reportedly come to understand that her social media persona is not the full picture.

“They stopped looking at her social media altogether and started only focusing on how she treated them,” an insider told the outlet. “They know that social media is just her playing a character… it never has been her.”

On Christmas, the Princess of Pop shared her joy on Instagram with a heartwarming video of herself kissing her youngest son, Jayden, 18, on the cheek, expressing her gratitude: “Best Christmas of my life!!!... tears of joy and literally in shock every day koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!!”

While Sean wasn’t seen in the clip, sources confirmed to Daily Mail that he was present for the reunion. “Sean and Jayden surprised Britney on Christmas, and she was absolutely blown away,” a source shared. “She was a sobbing happy mess… it was so sweet.”

The reunion marked the first time Britney has seen her sons in over two years, following their move to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, and his wife, Victoria Prince, in 2023. Britney's relationship with her boys had been strained, reportedly partly due to her controversial Instagram videos.

However, insiders revealed the boys have chosen to focus on her actions, not her online persona. “Sean and Jayden know social media is just her playing a character,” the source said. “They love their mom and will continue being there for her.”

Freed from her 13-year conservatorship in 2019, Britney has faced public scrutiny but remains determined to rebuild her bond with her children.