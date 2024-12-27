Kylie Jenner surprises mother Kris with a customised gift this Christmas

Kylie Jenner goes above and beyond for mom Kris’ Christmas present

Kylie Jenner won this year’s Christmas with her thoughtful present to Kris Jenner.

The 27-year-old star gifted her mom a personalised duffle bag which featured hand-painted pictures of Kris’ children as youngsters.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s elder sister Khloe Kardashian revealed the first look of the Goyard Boston 50 bag on her Instagram story on Thursday, December 26th, and wrote, “Omg @kyliejenner this is incredible. Mom is lucky.”

The 69-year-old momager’s bag features the pictures of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie, all in chronological order.

Reportedly, Goyard bags cannot be purchased online and are only available at one of the luxury retailer’s stores, they are customisable but that typically only as much as a simple stripe or initials, so the reality star must have gone above and beyond to get the heartwarming gift.

The Kardashian-Jenner family also got a Guess Who? Game customised for their family this holiday season, including Kris’ kids and grandkids.

Adding to the personalised gifts, Kylie also got a special wrapping paper made with her kids, Stormi and Aire’s faces painted on their respective gift boxes.