Lady Louise’s boyfriend takes rain check on Christmas, Meghan’s plus-one rule still stands

Lady Louise Windsor's boyfriend dips out as Meghan Markle’s 2017 rule lives on.

Lady Louise Windsor's boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, skipped the royal Christmas celebrations, despite the "Meghan Markle rule" still in effect.

The 21-year-old royal, 16th in line to the throne, is in a relationship with Silva-Clamp, a fellow student at the University of St Andrews.

The couple reportedly bonded during a student play at the Byre Theatre, following in the footsteps of Princess Kate and Prince William, who also met while studying there.

While Silva-Clamp has earned the approval of Louise's parents, particularly after a cheerful conversation with the Duchess of Edinburgh earlier this year, he didn't join the family at Sandringham for the festive occasion.

The absence raised some eyebrows, especially as royal watchers recall when Queen Elizabeth II made an exception in 2017, allowing Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry for Christmas before they were married.

While the royal Christmas was certainly a family affair, Lady Louise did make a stylish appearance in a £95 pink coat from Lipsy.

Perhaps next year, Silva-Clamp will take the plunge and join his royal girlfriend in Norfolk, following in the footsteps of past "rule-benders" like Meghan Markle and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.