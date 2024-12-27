James Corden shares heartwarming bts photos from ‘Gavin And Stacey’

James Corden unveils unseen pictures from ‘Gavin And Stacey’ finale episode

James Corden penned a sweet thank you message for fans for accompanying the Gavin And Stacey cast till their final episode and shared some unseen snaps from the filming.

The 46-year-old comedian and actor took to Instagram after the last episode aired and shared some touching pictures of the co-stars on set.

"Here’s some behind the scenes photos from the special. Thank you so much to everyone who watched last night. It means more than you’ll know. All my love, James xx,” the co-creator of the show wrote in the caption on Thursday, December 26th.

Fans of the series flocked to the comments and typed out their feelings on the sit-com ending.

Music producer Darren Styles wrote, "The perfect ending! BRB (Be right back) while I rewatch every episode for the millionth time."

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh is also a fan as she wrote, "Aw loved it so much."

While Arlene Phillips said, "Cannot even express the emotional roller coaster of the brilliant final episode.

Corden’s co-creator Ruth Jones commented, "I laughed , I cried , a lot , and could only marvel at the brilliant script and the epic cast. Ruth Jones and her silent stares was one of the most powerful performances on TV. And suddenly, that’s it. It’s over."