King Charles opens Sandringham doors to unmarried partner

King Charles has made a festive exception to tradition, allowing Princess Margaret’s grandson, Samuel Chatto, to bring his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, to Christmas at Sandringham.

This marks a significant moment in royal protocol, as it echoes the 2017 decision by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who made a similar exception for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, then Prince Harry’s girlfriend, was welcomed to the royal gathering five months before they tied the knot at Windsor's St George’s Chapel.

Before that, the rules were strictly "I do" – Princess Kate had to wait until her 2011 wedding, and the Duchess of Edinburgh wasn’t invited until after her 1999 marriage to Prince Edward.

As for Samuel and Eleanor, royal watchers are already buzzing with excitement, speculating that this could be a hint of a wedding in the near future. After all, it’s not every day you get to spend Christmas with the royals.

The couple has been dating since 2021, with Eleanor confirming their relationship, saying, "We are a couple."

One eagle-eyed royal fan took to social media, proclaiming, "This is a clear sign that there will be a royal wedding in the new year!"

Meanwhile, Samuel's mother, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, continues to make her mark in the art world, regularly submitting her works to the Royal Academy's prestigious summer exhibition.