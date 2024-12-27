Kate Winslet pushes Leonardo DiCaprio to 'settle down' in heartfelt advice

Leonard DiCaprio, Kate Winslet's secret behind enduring friendship unveiled

Kate Winslet, who is known for her iconic role in Titanic, has expressed concern about her co-star and best friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

According the sources, the Avatar actress has encouraged DiCaprio to take the next big step in his relationship with girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

"Kate adores Leo and thinks he'd make a great husband and father," an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com.

"she thinks he's just letting fear of the unknown hold him back."

DiCaprio, known for dating younger women throughout his career, has raised concerns for Winslet about his future.

The source went on adding, "She has seen him talk about settling down with previous girlfriends, but then back out, and she is concerned that he may repeat the pattern with Vittoria."

The Oscar winner has also observed the postive impact of Ceretti on DeCaprio's life as the 50-year-old has began priortising his health.

“Leo has spoken to Kate about how special Vittoria is, and it's clear that she has brought out the best in him,” the source added.

They also shared the secret behind Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s enduring friendship as Winslet is "not afraid to be honest" and "calls him out when necessary."

For the unversed, DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti marked their first meeting at the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, at the Cannes Film Festival.