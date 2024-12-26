Beyoncé, daughter Blue Ivy join hands in Netflix NFL Christmas halftime show

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy at Christmas halftime show

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy are a powerhouse together.

The songstress brought a spectacular performance to her hometown of Houston, Texas, during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Christmas Day game at NRG Stadium.

The Grammy-winning superstar, with a special appearance by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, showcased hits from her genre-blending country album Cowboy Carter during the highly anticipated halftime show.

The Drunk In Love singer, 43, kicked off the show with a dramatic entrance, arriving on a white horse to perform her hit single 16 Carriages.

Dressed in a dazzling white bodysuit, crystal-embellished chaps, and a matching cowboy hat, Beyoncé delivered a visual and vocal spectacle.

After dismounting the horse, she performed Blackbird alongside a lineup of acclaimed country singers, including Tanner Addlell, Brittany Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.

The halftime show featured an array of star-studded guest appearances.

Shaboozey joined Beyoncé for a powerful rendition of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, while Post Malone accompanied her for Levii’s Jeans. Other performances included fan-favorite tracks Ya Ya, Jolene, and i.

A standout moment of the night came during Texas Hold ‘Em, when Beyoncé was joined by her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The duo performed a synchronized line dance on the field, adding a heartwarming touch to the show.

This marked Beyoncé’s first live performance of tracks from Cowboy Carter since the album’s release in March.

Despite its chart-topping success, including becoming the first album by a Black woman to top Billboard’s Country Albums chart since its inception in 1964, the project did not receive any nominations at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The halftime performance was part of a collaboration between the NFL and Netflix, which announced last month that Beyoncé would headline the Christmas Day game in Houston, promising a showcase of star power and special guest performances.