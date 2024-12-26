Kylie Jenner gives sweet nod to kids with special Christmas wrapping paper

Kylie Jenner reveals special wrapping paper with Stormi and Aire’s faces

Kylie Jenner got customised wrapping paper this Christmas which pay a sweet tribute to her kids Stormi and Aire.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram and showed off Christmas gifts piled up for her daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

The loving mom showed off the gifts wrapped in special wrapping papers for each of her child, on her Stories, on Wednesday, December 25th.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s pictures featured one stack of gifts wrapped in white paper displaying Aire’s smiling face with a Santa hat edited on his head.

While the other bunch of gifts had pink paper which was covered in Stormi's face with Santa hats.

This comes after the socialite opened up about her efforts to protect her children from the online world in conversation with Elle.

Kylie shared that while she grew up with so much attention at her, she wishes different for her kids “as long as possible.”

"When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father," Kylie added. "It’s no socials for as long as possible."

However, Stormi has already found ways to break the rule. "Stormi will come home and she’ll know full TikTok dances. I’m like, 'Where did you learn this?’ " the mom of two shared.

She joked that they can't make their own accounts “until they move out of the house."