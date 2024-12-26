Travis Kelce excites fans in upcoming Netflix sequel trailer

Travis Kelce makes delightful appearance in new Netflix sequel

Adam Sandler is releasing a sequel of his beloved golf comedy show Happy Gilmore thirty years later and Travis Kelce will be gracing the Netflix screens again.

The streaming site gave fans a Christmas present in the shape of the trailer and sent fans in a nostalgic frenzy.

Sandler is making a return as his character Happy and Taylor Swift’s beau Kelce is making his big screen debut in the film.

The NFL star wowed the movie fans by opening the trailer, and returns as a golf club member later where Happy is seen playing. Kelce tells him, “It’s good to have you back, Mr. Gilmore.” Good indeed!

The returning stars are joined by new cast members including musician Bad Bunny, The Substance star Margaret Qualley, comedian and longtime Sandler collaborator Nick Swardson, Scott Mescudi (also known as rapper Kid Cudi), and Benny Safdie.

In recent past, Sandler acted coy when asked about Eminem's role in the upcoming sequel but shared that the rapper, whom he has known for years, delivered a memorable and hilarious performance during a single day of shooting.

This comes after fans have been holding their breath awaiting the sequel since May when Netflix officially announced the project.

Later Christopher McDonald, who famously played the smarmy Shooter McGavin, hinted at its development during a March 2024 interview.