Katy Perry reveals exciting Christmas plan for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Katy Perry shared a Christmas ritual she will be doing, which will entertain Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 40-year-old popstar delighted her British fans this week when she performed her classic hits at ITV's Night of a Lifetime concert special, broadcasted on December 21st.

The Roar songstress performed Firework, I Kissed A Girl, and Teenage Dream, and revealed her holiday traditions.

Perry detailed that she loves nothing more on Christmas Eve than to dress up as The Grinch and sing for her neighbours.

The neighbours include British royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who live in the same area, in Montecito, California.

The popstar said, "We are going to be at home and do something we do every year which is we rent a trolley and we dress up to go to all the neighbours houses in my hometown. I dress up as the Grinch, which I got us from Amazon, and we go carolling, I don't know if anyone will know its me but yeah we go round peoples houses carolling.”

"Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I'm dressed like The Grinch and it's going to be super fun," she added of the exciting tradition.

Before she started singing, the award-winning popstar also shared her excitement about performing in London.

"I am SO chuffed to transform Central Hall Westminster for this very cool and cozy evening for my UK fans. I can’t wait to be back in London, one of my favourite places in the world, for this up close and personal dance party of a LIFETIME."

The exciting performance comes after Perry has faced much criticism with her new album, 143, this year. The record failed to top charts anywhere in the world and got slammed by music experts.