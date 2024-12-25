Taylor Swift show up to support Travis Kelce on Christmas Day?

Taylor Swift, pop queen who recently wrapped up her hit Eras Tour with massive earning worldwide, has her fans on the edge of their seats today as they are wondering if she'll appear to cheer her beau Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs Steelers game.

The lovebirds have captured millions of hearts with their PDA moments, and the idea of Taylor making charming Christmas Day appearance at the game only added fuel to the excitement.

The 2024 NFL regular season is almost over with just two weeks remaining. As the playoffs approach, the excitement is building as teams fight for their spots.

The Lover hitmaker has supported Kelce at a few games and this time it's extra special because of Christmas.

However, it's not confirmed yet if Taylor will be at Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania.

A source had previously told Page Six, "she won't go anywhere unless she knows the place intimately and has explored and thoroughly secured it in advance."

Travis is said to have no issues about playing his game on Christmas day when everyone will be spending their holidays at home with their loved ones.

During his recent podcast New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift's lover shared: "I'll play whenever and wherever. Just know that I'm very fortunate to be able to play this game and I'll remember that every time I get to play on this field. I'm not going to dwell on that schedule they gave us."