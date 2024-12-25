Sandra Bullock returns to the public eye after partner’s death

Sandra Bullock took a step back from acting after partner's ALS diagnosis.

Sandra Bullock looked radiant at Monday’s Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons in Los Angeles.

The 60-year-old actress who has stayed out of the spotlight since her partner Bryan Randall’s passing, appeared to be enjoying herself alongside other celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio at the game.

She was seated in a suite, cheering as she enthusiastically watched the game as she rocked a simple outfit, a black top and three hoop earrings.

In October, The Proposal star reunited with her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves and director Jan De Bont for a special 30th-anniversary event at Beyond Fest, reflecting on the film Speed.

It marked one of her first public appearances since the unfortunate passing of Bryan, in August 2023, after his private struggle with ALS.

"ALS is a cruel disease," her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, stated in an Instagram post.

"But there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan," she added.

Sandra stepped away from acting after his diagnosis, telling CBS News she wanted to focus on being a more present parent.

"I want to be at home," she said in 2022. "I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing."