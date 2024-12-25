Prince Andrew’s spy controversy signals 'end of his time at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has already withdrawn from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham

Prince Andrew's connection to an alleged Chinese spy could mark the end of his time at Royal Lodge, Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths.

Discussing the ongoing tensions surrounding his residence at the Windsor estate, Griffiths addressed the latest scandal involving Yang Tengbo, a man with close ties to Andrew, who has now been accused of being a Chinese spy and banned from the UK.



The Duke of York has already withdrawn from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, following the emergence of the controversy.

Griffiths remarked on GB News that Prince Andrew’s efforts to maintain his residence at Royal Lodge have been a constant challenge throughout the year, with King Charles repeatedly trying to distance his brother from the property.

She added that Andrew’s actions had caused considerable embarrassment, with people moving in and out of Royal Lodge undetected.

As King Charles reportedly intensifies efforts to have Andrew leave the 30-room mansion, royal commentators predict increasing pressure on the Duke to relocate in the coming months.

However, Andrew is unlikely to be completely cast aside, with reports indicating he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, rather than joining the family at Sandringham.