Zara, Sophie, Lady Louise light up Christmas with plum coats and crochet charm

Zara and Mike Tindall step out in style for Royal church walk.

Zara Tindall stepped out with her family today for the Royal Family's beloved Christmas Day service at Sandringham, joining her husband Mike Tindall and their two children for the traditional walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church.

The royal procession, which also included Zara's brother Peter Phillips, was met with cheers from royal fans who had camped out overnight in anticipation.

With King Charles and Queen Camilla leading the way from Sandringham House, the royals came together in a heartwarming show of unity.

Zara, looking chic in a plum-colored coat, strolled hand-in-hand with her six-year-old daughter Lena, while her niece Isla Phillips also joined the family on the festive march.

Her elder daughter, 11-year-old Mia, walked alongside her father, trailing behind Prince William, Kate, and their three kids in a picturesque display of royal unity.

The Princess Royal, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, also made their way to the service, with Lady Louise and her younger brother James, the Earl of Wessex, joining their parents in the festive stroll.

Meanwhile, Prince William held hands with Princess Charlotte as Kate, looking radiant in a green coat and matching hat, waved to the cheering crowds.

Recently, Zara made waves in the fashion world by launching her own clothing line.