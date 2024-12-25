'Proud mom' Halle Bailey reunites with DDG in 'surprising' twist

Halle Bailey, Ex DDG reunite to mark important milestone

Halle Bailey and Ex DDG have once again reunited to celebrate their son Halo’s first birthday after they publicly announced their breakup two months ago.

The Little Mermaid actress, who called it quits with DDG on October 3, 2024, less than a year after welcoming her son, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos to mark the special occasion.

Offering an inside glimpse into her son's first birthday party, the actress didn't hold back from sharing adorable family photos with the rapper.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my halo. God gave me the greatest gift in you. Time flies when you’re having fun & mommy just can’t believe that you’re one.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over their ‘unexpected’ family reunion as they rushed to the comments section to add heartwarming messages for the couple.

One fan commented, “Halo is a Capricorn lmaoooo everything makes sense now.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Bday??? Wasn’t he just born.”

This comes on the heels of the former couple's breakup announcement in an October 3 statement posted on DDG’s (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr) Instagram Stories.

He wrote at the time, "After much reflect and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared."

For the unversed, Hailey and DDG were first romantically linked after they were spotted together at Usher’s residency in Las Vegas.