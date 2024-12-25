Archie, Lilibet reunion with King Charles: Meghan takes 'crucial' decision

King Charles' biggest wish to reunite with his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, might come true.

Meghan Markle is expected to make "vital" decisions about her and Prince Harry's two kids in 2025, which may include the little royals reunion with grandpa.

Debbie Frank, a royal astrologer shared with Hello! magazine that late April and early May will be pivotal for Duchess. She continued, "Meghan will be called to make vital decisions concerning her children, associates, and cohorts."

The expert predicted the mother-of-three "will want to refresh her sense of direction," hinting at the Sussexes and the royal family's possible meet-up.

It is important to note that these remarks came after it has been claimed that King Charles made an emotional confession about his grandchildren.

An insider told The Mirror, "King Charles has expressed his wishes to see his grandchildren - and there's no better time than the festive period to bring families together. There is no feeling like being a grandparent and it is a role King Charles relishes."

The monarch "hopes" his entire family to reunite in one place in his lifetime as it would be "truly special" for him amid his cancer treatment.