Dwayne Johnson reveals the best part of being famous

Dwayne Johnson shares what's best part of fame: Video

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently revealed the best part of fame is to spread joy among people.

On December 24, the Jungle Cruise star took to Instagram and posted a video of himself meeting his fans at a toy store.

In the clip, someone asked him, “how he keep his focus when surrounded by his avid fans?”

Dwayne said, “I meet people and their energy is frenetic, sometimes they are crying or shaking. So, what I do now is that I try to meet that energy with ease and calm.

The Red One star explained, “We gotta be careful, there’s so much unhealthy toxicity out there on social media, and I’ve always tried to fly above it and not get pulled down into the sludge - and use my social influence/power for the good stuff.”

“The stuff that makes a real positive impact in people’s lives,” continued the actor.

Dwayne stated, “Life can be tough for a lot of folks, so let’s bring as much joy as we can to people.”

The Moana 2 star wrote, “For me, it’ll always be the best part of fame,” in the caption.

Sharing details, Dwayne mentioned, “We gave a ton of cash away to every kid in this toy store for Christmas. Awesome day and cool to chop it up afterwards with my team - we’re grateful to have these special experiences.”

“Special shout to Hamleys in London (worlds oldest and biggest toy store) for letting us come in and deliver a little joy and a lot of chaos,” he added.

In the end, Dwayne wishes everyone “Merry Christmas”.