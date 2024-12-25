Khloe Kardashian reveals 'heartbreaking' reason for skipping Kardashian bash

Inside Khloe Kardashian's heartbreaking Christmas Eve

Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about skipping the legendary Kardashian Christmas Eve Party.

The Good American founder, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, revealed the real reason behind giving the Christmas Eve bash a pass this year.

The 40-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 24, to excuse from the big fat Kardashian party mere hours ahead of the event.

She wrote on the social media giant, “Tatum was sick the entire weekend, now my TuTu is sick. For the first time in a long, long time, we will miss Christmas Eve. I feel so terrible for my sick littles.”

Despite Tatum’s sickness, Khloe revealed her plans for Christmas as she further went on to add, “No fun, but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!!”

The Kardashians gather for the annual celebration every year, which Kris Jenner initially hosted back in 1987.

However, Kim and Kourtney are now following in mommy’s footsteps as they take turns hosting the event with extravagant themes, luxurious décor, and A-list guest list.

Kim offered a rare glimpse into this year’s party in an exclusive interview with Vogue.

Speaking to the outlet, the SKIMS founder expressed the family’s interest to go ‘intimate’ this year.

She quipped, “Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about.”