Prince George takes father Prince William role during major milestone

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, is now slowly being assimilated to significant royal role which he will be taking in the future.

The future king, who is just turned 11 in July this year, has been made in-charge of a special responsibility especially after the Princess of Wales survived her “brutal” cancer diagnosis and the nine-month long treatment in a milestone moment.

As the whole Wales family stepped out for the Christmas Carol service on December 6th at Westminster Abbey, George debuted his new role to the world, a body language expert noted.

According to body language expert Judi James, along with George, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are becoming “increasingly self-sufficient”.

“George is now in charge of his brother’s royal rituals and protocol,” James told The Mirror.

She added the eldest Wales child was “seen nudging Louis back in line when he tore past George to greet their host at the Abbey, smoothing his tie as he did so in a way that mirrored his father’s own preparational gesture when he is on a meet and greet.”

James continued, “George was quick to show his younger brother the pecking order rules here, while Kate stood behind them, smiling in pride and in possible relief too, seeing how well Louis reacted now his more playful-in-public years are behind him.”

The observation comes after experts noted that George often finds himself mirroring his father William in a big way as he considers him a role model.

Previously, royal biographer Robert Jobson shared that William has a “more tactile parenting style than his father ever did” which is why the children share a close bond with him.

The Prince of Wales along with his family are currently in Sandringham to mark their annual Christmas celebration.

As the royals are set to do the traditional Christmas Walk to church for the service, it is understood that Prince George will be "matching" his father for the big event.