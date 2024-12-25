Mariah Carey rekindles love life as she cosies up with Anderson Paak

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak enjoy dinner together in Aspen

Mariah Carey seemingly decided to rekindle her love life with a new beau, Anderson .Paak.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the Queen of Christmas was getting cosy with the Make It Better singer on Sunday, December 22, as they were spotted holding hands in Aspen.

In the new photos, published by the news outlet on Monday, December 23, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker flashed a wide grin as the 38-year-old artist opened the restaurant's door for her with one hand while touched her fingers with the other.

Given their proximity, the two musicians appeared to be a couple as they entered the place. However, an eyewitness confirmed to the news outlet that Carey, 55, and the Leave the Door Open singer left the dinner spot separately.

Both parties kept their mouths sealed over the swirling romance rumours while fans continue to shipp them.

Notably, the Obsessed songstress and Paak are both single at the time. The Silk Sonic member filed for divorce from wife, Jaylyn Chang, in January.

Carey, meanwhile, parted ways from her longtime partner, Bryan Tanaka, in December 2023 after seven years together.