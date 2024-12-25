'DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev makes first appearance with son after divorce

Artem Chigvintsev shares four-year-old son Matteo with Nikki Garcia

Artem Chigvintsev made a cheerful appearance after finalising his divorce from Nikki Garcia.

Breaking his social media hiatus on Monday, December 23, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared a post on Instagram featuring him and his son, Matteo.

The montage of black-and-white pictures showed the four-year-old son having fun and enjoying himself with his father as they took selfies while lying down.

The proud father set the reel on the tune of You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars and kept the caption minimal with just a red heart emoji.

Fans welcomed back Chigvintsev, 42, with warm wishes and joyful comments. Some gushed over the father-son duo, saying Matteo is the mini version of his dad.

The professional dancer returned to social media after a brief hiatus prompted by his August 17 arrest in Napa Valley, California, on domestic violence charges.

The DWTS alum was released later that day after posting hefty bail. Later, follwing a thorough investigation, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges on September 24.

Despite Chigvintsev's being clear by law, his marriage to Garcia, 41, did not work out. She filed for divorce on September 11, listing August 29 as the official date of separation.

The former couple finalised their divorce earlier in November; however, Chigvintsev and Garcia focused on maintaining a healthy environment for their son Matteo.