Blake Lively plans to take Justin Baldoni down: Here’s how

Blake Lively is out for justice amid Justin Baldoni allegations: Source

Blake Lively is all set to set to take additional legal action against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

A source spilled to Dailymail.com that the Green Lantern actress’ initial lawsuit is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

Over the weekend, Blake claimed in her lawsuit that Justin sexually harassed her during the making of the movie, and even began a smear campaign to ruin her image.

After the filing, Justin was reportedly dropped by WME talent agency, parted ways with his podcast partner and seen his The Voices of Solidarity Award cancelled by the Vital Voices organisation.

However, a source told the outlet that the lawsuit was just the “tip of the iceberg” in the legal procedures.

“Blake justly wants everyone who was part of trying ruin her reputation to pay the price,” revealed an insider.

The source mentioned, “She was horrified after reading the brutal texts between Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel and crisis manager Melissa Nathan.”

“She broke down in floods of tears to Ryan Reynolds when she read what they were texting about her. She couldn’t believe it had sunk to that level,” remarked an insider.

The source opened up that Blake won’t take a nasty path like Justin to disclose the truth

“Blake isn’t a vindictive person. She’s very fair. But right now, she’s out for justice,” shared an insider.

The source added, “She's determined to take everyone down who was involved in the awful plot against her.”