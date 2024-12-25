King Charles gives nod to Prince Harry, Meghan in Christmas Speech

King Charles included the estranged members of the royal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in his Christmas speech preparations.

As per Charlotte Griffiths, a renowned royal commentator, the monarch has taken tips from the California-based couple by sharing behind-the-scenes of his upcoming historic Christmas message.

In conversation with GB, the royal expert discussed the King's recently released video on the official Instagram account of the royal family.

She said, "I've never seen a preview before. It's only a split-second glimpse, but it is really interesting because it shows him looking, I think, quite nervous."

Notably, the expert addressed the royal family's modern approach as they keep updating fans on social media.

Charlotte said, "They are getting more media savvy, we saw that earlier in the year with Catherine's video revealing about her chemotherapy - that was quite Hollywood-ised."

She believes that King Charles and the key members of the Roya family taking tips from the Sussexes.

"Obviously they're just they're really starting to learn the ways, possibly even from California - maybe they're taking tips from Meghan and Harry," Charlotte stated.