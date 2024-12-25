‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 3 release date revealed

Netflix hit Cobrai Kai to wrap up with last past of the finale season

Cobra Kai is all set to deliver its last strike.

On Tuesday, December 24, Netflix released a video announcing that the show's finale will premiere on February 13, 2025.

It was revealed earlier that the Cobra Kai finale season would be rolled out in three parts. Like the first and second instalments, the upcoming part, Part 3: The Finale Event, will feature five episodes.

The announcement video further hinted at potential future ventures, as the streaming giant cryptically noted, "We’re not good at goodbyes…because Cobra Kai never dies!"

In addition, fans of the series are excited for the return of beloved characters Miguel Diaz and Johnny Lawrence.

"Cobra Kai comes Full Circle with Miguel and Johnny," one fan exclaimed.

"Miguel and Johnny back in black in P3? Cobra Kai never diesss," another added.

A third fan declared, "MIGUEL THE GOAATTT IS BACK IN BLACKK (took him long enough)."

An enthusiastic fan wrote, "HOLLY S*** IT'S ABOUT FREAKING TIME THE EL SERPIENTE MODE MIGUEL IS BACK."

The sprawling cast of the series, helmed by creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz, includes Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Peyton List (Tory), Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz).

Additional cast members rounding out the stellar lineup of Cobrai Kai include Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Dae-Un), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Lewis Tan (Sensei Wolf), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Patrick Luwis (Axel), Rayna Vallandingham (Zara), and Yuji Okumoto (Chozen).