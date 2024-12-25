Kate Middleton’s Christmas card for brother James revealed: ‘powerful’

Kate Middleton’s brother, James, was all praise for his “incredible sister” as unveiled the special letter he received from her.

The Princess of Wales, who hosted her fourth annual carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, issued personalised letters to all the attendees at the service.

The service, which came after the future Queen “brutal” cancer journey this year, had a special theme surrounding ‘empathy and love’. To mark the poignant journey this year for her family and her herself, the princess had chosen a special illustration for the Order of Service to reflect the theme aptly.

James Middleton took to social media on Christmas eve to share a special message from his beloved sister as a show of support.

“‘At Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.’ A very powerful message from my incredible sister at special time of the year,” James quoted in his Instagram post alongside the photo of the card he received from Kate.

“Merry Christmas to you all,” he added.

Kate’s Order of Service imagen was created by bestselling author and artist Charlie Mackesy. It included a special note written in a scripted font: “How did I help? You were by my side. Which was everything.”