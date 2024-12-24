Blake Lively's 'It Ends with Us' co-star releases 'bold' statement amid controversy

Jenny Slate calls attack on Blake as 'dark' and 'disturbing'

It Ends with Us actress Jenny Slate has lent her support to loyal friend Blake Lively amid latter’s current allegations against actor and director of the film, Justin Baldoni.

Earlier on Monday, Jenny appeared in an interview, where she gave her two cents about the claims made by Blake about sexual harassment against Justin.

According to her, the Gossip Girl actress has her full support against all those who have tried to attack her reputation.

Slate released a statement while talking to Today.com: “As Blake Lively’s castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation.”

The Gifted actress considers the 37-year-old artist as her trusted friend. She called the attack on Blake as ‘dark’ and ‘disturbing’.

“Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her”, the 42-year-old added.

She continued: “What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side.”

Jenny played Allysa, sister of Justin and sister-in-law of Blake in It Ends with Us.

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds wife filed a complaint against the 40-year-old filmmaker for 'harassment' and 'retaliation'.