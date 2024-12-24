Angelina Jolie didn't expect that she actually had to sing in 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie was expecting to fake sing opera in 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie was entirely clueless that she had to sing in Maria.

Jolie accepted that she made a mistake thinking that movie singing is easy and she can easily do it.

But the Maleficent star never expected that the makers would actually ask her to sing opera rather than faking it.

While talking to Best Magazine, the humanitarian added: “I made the mistake in the beginning of thinking, when he asked me to sing a little, ‘I like movie singing. I could sing a bit I guess.”

She went on to say: “I very quickly realized that you can’t fake sing opera. Not that I wanted to fake sing anything, but I didn’t really think I was going to be asked to actually sing.”

The 49-year-old Hollywood diva did not quite believe the whole thing until she was standing in a room with director Pablo Larrain, who had already found her an opera teacher.

Angelina recalled that she started 'crying' in her first opera lesson.

2024 film starring The Tourist actress in the main lead, is a biopic of popular opera singer Maria Callas. The film depicts the life journey of the influential artist and is set in the backdrop of 1970s.