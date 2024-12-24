Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' relationship takes 'drastic' turn as allegations emerge

Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship amid legal turmoil

Ryan Reynolds has portrayed the role of a loving husband throughout Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us ordeal.

The Gossip Girl star, who recently filed a lawsuit against her 'corrupt' co-star Justin Baldoni on the charges of sexual harassment, opened up about how the smear campaign took a toll on her family, including her husband and their four kids in the legal document obtained by TMZ.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine that Ryan has been Lively’s ‘rock’ since the beginning of their relationship.

The insider further went on to explain, "Ryan is always her rock. They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways.”

For the unversed, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot back in September 2012, in a private ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina.

This comes on the heels of Lively’s bombshell lawsuit that ‘exposed’ Baldoni and the film’s lead producer Jamey Heath.

In response to the actress’ shocking claims, the Orange Is The New Black actor’s lawyer Bryan Freedman fired back, suggesting that this was just one of Lively’s attempts to “fix her negative reputation.”