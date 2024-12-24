King Charles takes decisive step about Princess Kate amid abdication reports

Buckingham Palace has left royal fans stunned by revealing King Charles III's big decision about future Queen Kate Middleton.

The 76-year-old monarch has quashed the rumours of feud with the Prince and Princess of Wales amid speculations about his abdication to his eldest son William.

The King won hearts with his sensible move of paying a tribute to his beloved-daughter-in-law by re-sharing her adorable picture from her Christmas carol service, giving befitting response to those who speculate about William, Kate and Camilla's relationship ahead of royal gathering at Sandringham.

The King has endorsed the Princess of Wales' step, exciting fans to watch the mother-of-three's concert, which is set to air tonight, on the eve of Christmas.

It comes amid reports that the King is being asked to give more duties to Prince William and Kate to make the way for them to prepare for their future roles as some royal commentators and historians believe the King will set another example by leaving the throne for William in his life.

Earlier, the royal family’s official Instagram account shared a photo of Charles from his speech, which was filmed at the Fitzrovia Chapel in London.

Kate and her husband William will join the King and the Windsor clan, sans Prince Andrew, for a Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene. The royal family is traditionally seen walking to church where they greet well-wishers and smile for the cameras.