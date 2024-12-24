Hasan Minhaj praises Justin Baldoni as women’s ally one week prior to lawsuit

Hasan Minhaj presented Justin Baldoni with an award a week before lawsuit.

Recently the comedian Hasan Minhaj celebrated actor and director Justin Baldoni as an ally for women’s rights, just days prior to Blake Lively’s lawsuit.

What once seemed like a celebration of advocacy now has taken a different and awkward tone.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old actor was honoured by the 39-year-old comedian at the 2024 Vital Voices Solidarity Awards, which celebrates men for their efforts on supporting women and girls worldwide.

After the December 9 event, Baldoni expressed his gratitude via Instagram, stating he was, "Deeply honored and humbled to receive the 2024 Vital Voices Solidarity Award presented by my soul brother Minhaj."

The Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj star, starred in It Ends With Us alongside Lively, Jenny Slate, and Brandon Sklenar, as well as the director and actor of the film Baldoni.

"Thank you, brother, for using your brilliant mind to be of service by challenging us all and making us laugh at the same time. No one does it better," the Jane The Virgin star’s post continued.

"Thank you for being a true friend and always showing up, but most importantly, when the cameras aren’t rolling."

However, recently the organisation has chosen to rescind the award from the actor amid his ongoing battle with the Gossip Girl actress.