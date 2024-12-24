King Charles honours Kate Middleton hours before Christmas speech

King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate hours before his Christmas speech.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales hosted her yearly Christmas Carol Service on December 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The recorded royal event is set to go on air on ITV, featuring Kate's emotional message and heartfelt moments of the "Together at Christmas" ceremony.

To acknowledge Catherine's efforts, the monarch honoured the future Queen by promoting her show.

The official Instagram page of the royal family reshared Kate's video and the King's spokesperson wrote, "Watch the Together at Christmas Carol Service on @itv and @itvxofficial at 7:30 pm this evening."

It is important to note that the King's tribute for Kate came ahead of his historic Christmas speech.

Notably, the year 2024 was traumatic for the royal family as King Charles and Princess Kate were both diagnosed with cancer.

The Christmas Carol Concert was Kate's first big event, which was attended key royal figures to show support for Princess.

Recently, the Princess of Wales reminded fans to "join us on @ITV and @itvxofficial for the Together at Christmas Carol Service at 7.30 pm this evening."

She added, "This service reflects upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this year’s celebrations."