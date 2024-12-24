Kate Middleton under pressure as important Christmas message set to air

Princess Kate is set to steal the limelight as her important Christmas message is set to air on television.

Royal commentator, Ingrid Seward addressed Catherine's "professional" behaviour and how she feels 'burdened' in order to deliver her best.

In conversation with GB, the royal expert heaped praise on the Princess of Wales' evolution from her "hesitant" personality back in the old days.

Ingrid said, "She's very professional in her delivery and I think she's so popular."

The future Queen has "got quite a burden on her shoulders to put across the right sort of message because people really follow her," the author stated.

Notably, Ingrid's sweet comments for Kate Middleton came just a few hours ago the release of her meaningful message from her headline-making Christmas Carol Service.

In a video clip from her Carol Concert, Kate vowed to spread "love" and promote harmony around her.

She said, "It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but everyday of our lives."

The Princess announced that the royal fans can "watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm."