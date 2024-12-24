Justin Baldoni's lawyer bowls out Blake Lively case with 'dubious' claim

Justin Baldoni's makes shocking admission about 'leaked' text exchanges surrounding Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni's lawyer makes a shocking admission about the 'leaked' text exchanges surrounding Blake Lively.

The 40-year-old actor and director, who was accused of sexual harassment by his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, is rigorously fighting his legal battle against the 37-year-old, with his lawyer issuing a brand-new statement in a surprising twist.

His lawyer claimed that the Gossip Girl star was using ‘dubious PR tactics’ to get back in the game and take revenge on the actor for spreading misinformation in the industry.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in a bold statement, Lawyer Bryan Freedman quipped, “TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources.”

Reflecting on the drama surrounding the portrayal of domestic violence in It Ends With Us, he further went on to add, “The standard scenario planning TAG PR drafted proved unnecessary as audiences found Lively’s own actions, interviews and marketing during the promotional tour distasteful, and responded organically to that which the media themselves picked up on.

“It’s ironic that the New York Times, through their effort to ‘uncover’ an insidious PR effort, played directly into the hands of Lively’s own dubious PR tactics by publishing leaked personal text exchanges that lack critical context — the very same tactics she’s accusing the firm of implementing."

This comes after Lively filed her lawsuit on Friday, December 20, making her claims public via New York Times.

For the unversed, the actress didn’t hold back from revealing references to “thousands of pages of text messages and emails” in an attempt to take a swipe at Baldoni.