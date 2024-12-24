Palace releases King Charles emotional Christmas video with big announcement

Royal family shares King Charles Christmas Broadcast video

King Charles III's office has issued a surprising video of the monarch as he was filmed delivering his annual Christmas message.

The royal family shared the stunning video on its official social media accounts, showing the monarch in front of cameras to give the traditional Christmas message.

The emotional video was captioned: "Lights. Camera. Action!"

It adds: "The annual Christmas Day tradition - the Sovereign’s Christmas Broadcast - is almost here. Where will you be watching?"

The Palace also announced that "The broadcast will be available from 15:00GMT on Christmas Day."

The 76-year-old monarch's Christmas message, which is set to be aired on December 25 (Wednesday), is said to be very emotional

The cancer-stricken King's speech focuses on one of the toughest periods of the monarch's life as he and his beloved daughter-in-law were diagnosed with cancer and received treatment in 2024.

The address was filmed at Fitzrovia Chapel, a former sacred space of the demolished Middlesex hospital where Prince William and Princess Harry's mother Diana, Princess of Wales opened London’s first dedicated Aids ward.