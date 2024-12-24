Jennifer Lopez reveals her Christmas partners after Ben Affleck heartbreak

Jennifer Lopez's Christmas plans revealed after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed who she is spending her Christmas with this year, after Ben Affleck’s messy split drama.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 55-year-old actress has shared a fun video clip, featuring her grown-up twins, Emma and Max, whom she shares with her former partner Marc Anthony.

The clip began with Jennifer sharing a playful moment with her kids, who were seen singing a festive tune as they were enjoying a fun-filled car ride together.

The mother-of-two captioned her post, "When all the kids get together for the holidays," by adding two white heart emojis over the video.

After a challenging 2024, Jennifer appears to have prioritised a joyful Christmas with her loved ones, choosing to focus on the present and leave her past relationship drama behind.

For the unversed, the former couple will be spending their first Christmas apart, after they filed for divorce in August 2024.

The globally known songstress' post came after an insider disclosed Ben's holiday plans.

According to People magazine, the tipster shared that the Gone Girl actor is going to spend his Christmas with his three kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The source added, "Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break."