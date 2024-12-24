Justin Baldoni makes first appearance amid Blake Lively harassment case

Justin Baldoni's wife Emily shows support for husband in first outing since Blake Lively's complaint

Justin Baldoni stepped out for the first time since his Its Ends With Us costar Blake Lively lodged a sexual harassment complaint against him.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, December 24, the director did not make a solo appearance but was joined by his wife, Emily Baldoni, showcasing that she is supporting her husband amid the legal woes.

The Five Feet Apart actress kept one hand on her husband's back as they walked inside a building.

Reportedly, the couple, who tied the knot in July 2013 in Corona, California, after dating for almost two years, put on an united front as they dropped off their children, nine-year-old Maiya and seven-year-old Maxwell, at a relative’s place before heading to an office meeting in Beverly Hills.

This marked the 40-year-old’s first outing since Ryan Reynolds’ wife, 37, sued him and his PR team of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation.

A couple of days after the Gossip Girl alum filed an 80-page legal complaint accusing the Jane The Virgin alum of inappropriate misconduct and retaliatory behaviour, Justin appeared gloomy while his wife remained by his side during the difficult time.