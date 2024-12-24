Michele Morrone speaks out in favour of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni case

Michele Morrone shows support to Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni allegations

Blake Lively’s co-star Michele Morrone has recently spoken in favour of the actress amid her shocking Justin Baldoni allegations.

On December 23, the Italian actor, who starred opposite Blake in an upcoming A Simple Favor 2, took to his Instagram Story and shared his thoughts after the actress received mixed response over her claims.

In the clip, Michele began, “It is not usually not my thing to make these types of videos, but I think it’s time to stand up for a person I love and this person is Blake Lively.”

The Subservience actor recalled, “I personally met Blake during A Simple Favor 2, we shot this incredible film together, and I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain and then we had the opportunity to talk, me and her.”

“Blake was in pain and I am really tired to see bad comments about her without knowing the situation,” stated the 34-year-old.

Michele also shared a link from the New York Times article that shared private details about a smear campaign against Blake after she accused Justin of harassment on the set of It Ends With Us movie.

He mentioned, “I want to link right here the article from The New York Times so that you can understand before commenting, what happened.”

In the end, Michele added, “That’s all I ask. That’s what I want to do. Blake, I love you so much.”

“Keep it up and we are going to see each other very, very soon,” he concluded.

In addition to Michele, other stars who showed support to Blake included Amber Heard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, Colleen Hoover and her Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn as well as Alexis Bledel, among others.