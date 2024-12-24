Ben Affleck’s life update after Jennifer Lopez split, ‘healthy, single and enjoying life'

Ben Affleck after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck seemed to have moved on.

As 2025 approaches, Affleck is embracing his role as a father and prioritizing family time after his split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year.

Affleck, 52, is “healthy, single, and enjoying life,” according to what a source told People.

The actor is spending the holidays with his three children—Violet Anne, 19, who is home from her first year at Yale University, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12—whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break,” the insider shared.

Affleck and Garner, also 52, have been co-parenting peacefully.

The former couple spent Thanksgiving together as a family, volunteering with their children at The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair to serve meals to Los Angeles' homeless community.

Garner, who is in a relationship with businessman John Miller, continues to prioritize her family’s happiness.

“She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben,” a source told the publication. “The kids enjoy when they all spend time together.”

Earlier this month, Garner expressed her enthusiasm for holiday traditions, including family cooking and attending productions of The Nutcracker.

She shared with People, “I have one kid who specializes in mashed potatoes, that’s their specialty. I have one kid who is all about making an apple pie, that’s their specialty, and then I have one who goodness only knows what she will make."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, 55, who filed for divorce from Affleck in August, is focusing on moving forward.

The actress-musician, who was married to Affleck in July 2022 after rekindling their early-2000s romance, is preparing for a fresh start. “She’s ready for Christmas and to start the new year fresh,” a source told the outlet.