Alec Baldwin finally says goodbye to ‘Rust’ manslaughter case

Alec Baldwin's manslaughter case is over

Alec Baldwin is out of his manslaughter case.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey has withdrawn her appeal of a judge’s decision to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, as per Variety.

Morrissey’s decision follows a statement from the New Mexico attorney general’s office, which indicated it would not pursue the appeal aggressively.

“Efforts to prosecute Baldwin have been met with multiple barriers that have compromised [our] ability to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

Baldwin, accused of recklessness and criminal negligence in Hutchins’ October 2021 death, was initially charged after firing a Colt .45 during a rehearsal.

The case was dismissed during the trial last July after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer criticized the prosecution for failing to provide key evidence—a cache of bullets—to the defense.

The judge labeled the oversight as “so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching.” Morrissey argued the evidence was irrelevant, but Baldwin’s lawyers claimed it was crucial to his defense and alleged deliberate withholding by the prosecution.

Baldwin’s attorneys, Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, welcomed the dismissal.

“Today’s decision...is the final vindication of what Alec Baldwin and his attorneys have said from the beginning—this was an unspeakable tragedy but Alec Baldwin committed no crime,” they said.

Hutchins’ family in Ukraine expressed opposition to dropping the appeal but continues to pursue a civil case against Baldwin and Rust producers in New Mexico.

“This has always been about seeking justice for Halyna Hutchins,” Morrissey said, expressing regret that Baldwin would not face accountability in criminal court. “We hope the outstanding lawsuits bring some measure of justice to her family.”

While Baldwin’s charges were dropped, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and is serving an 18-month sentence.

Halyna’s tragic death has led to scrutiny of on-set safety protocols, particularly the use of live ammunition. In her memory, the Halyna Hutchins Foundation advocates for improved safety practices in the film industry.