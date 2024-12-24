Daniel Stern makes shocking claims about 'Home Alone'

Daniel Stern on watching 'Home Alone'

Daniel Stern has only seen Home Alone completely only once, and that also a very long time ago.

The actor , best known for his comedic portrayal of one of the "Wet Bandits" in the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone, recently revealed that he’s only watched the film in full once—at its premiere over three decades ago.

In an interview with People, Stern, 67, shared his thoughts on revisiting his famous role.

"I've seen clips. I've seen it pop up. Or like, they have highlights when you turn on the TV, I turn on the TV and there I am falling on the toys or something," he said.

However, sitting down to watch the entire movie again isn’t something he’s done.

"What, am I going to hunker down and watch me? I love the movie. It's tremendous. I know the script inside and out," he added.

Today, Stern has shifted from Hollywood to a quieter life as a citrus and cattle farmer and a bronze sculptor.

He explained that his creative process, whether in acting or art, moves forward once a project is complete.

"Once I'm done with them, they're not dead ... Creatively, they're done," he explained. "I need to go to the next one. My head is totally forward on the next thing I'm making."

Reflecting on his relationship with his past work, Stern shared his approach to filmmaking.

"By the time the movie comes out, that was a year ago, and it is great, but I don't want to go back. I did it. I shot it. I know it. The script was good. That scene went that way. And I'll see it once and go, yeah, that was good... I just go forward."

Stern also spoke about his decision to step away from the limelight, which he described as "overwhelming." Moving to a ranch and embracing a simpler lifestyle became his way of disconnecting from the high-profile nature of stardom.

"I made enough money that I didn't have to work," he revealed.

"I made enough money and I'm kind of frugal ... I bought the house in cash. I bought the cars in cash. I bought everything straight up because as an artist, I never knew if [I was] going to make any more bread."

Stern credited his wife with helping him determine when it was time to prioritize his personal goals over professional pursuits.

"I said to my wife, 'How much money do I need to [stock] in the bank so that we can live off the interest and so that I don't have to work?' She said, 'We hit it.' That was like, 'Okay, Dan, now you're going to put your money where your mouth is.'"

With his transition from Hollywood to a life focused on farming and art, Stern remains an enduring figure of nostalgia for fans of Home Alone, even as he channels his creativity into new ventures far from the spotlight.