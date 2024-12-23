Blake Lively receives support from director Paul Feig amid Justin Baldoni case

Paul Feig defends Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni sexual harassment complaint

Director Paul Feig has recently spoken in favour of It Ends With Us star Blake Lively amid her sexual harassment complaint against co-star Justin Baldoni.

On Monday, Paul took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and re-shared a story of New York Times article about Blake’s allegations.

He wrote, “I’ve now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she’s one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with.”

“She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it’s awful she was put through this,” said Paul, who directed Blake in A Simple Favour movie.

He also cast her in A Simple Favour 2, which is set to be released next year.

Besides Paul, Blake’s sister Robyn also posted a supportive message about her younger sibling on Instagram.

“She is one of the kindest, most honest and loving humans I know. Blake isn’t a villain. She’s a mama bear to her core,” wrote the actress sister.

Moreover, Amber Heard and Gwyneth Paltrow also showed support to Blake. And on top of that the former Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast members also issued a joint statement, saying they “stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation”.

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover, who was a producer on the film, also lend her support for the actress on Instagram.