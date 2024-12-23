Jennifer Aniston receives special gift from pal Adam Sandler annually

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shared screen in 'Murder Mystery'

Jennifer Aniston annually gets a heartwarming present from her longtime friend Adam Sandler.

The Friends star doesn’t have any children, but she does have a history of struggling with fertility.

While talking to Allure in 2022, she openly spoke about her deeply emotional and personal journey of undergoing IVF and exploring other alternate therapies in her 30s and 40s while trying to conceive a baby.

Jennifer admitted that the whole process was quite emotionally exhausting, therefore, she accepted the fate and moved on.

However, the 55-year-old actress stopped trying to embrace motherhood unnaturally, but her closed pal Adam never stepped away from acknowledging her on 'Mother’s Day'.

The 58-year-old actor, ever year on the special occasion, sends Aniston some fresh flowers as a gesture of nod on her hard journey and for their decade’s old friendship.

In simple words, the Happy Gilmore actor tries to give her an effective reminder that she is supported and appreciated.

On the other hand, the comedian's wife Jackie also plays a major role in acknowledging the Horrible Bosses actress on 'Mother’s Day'.

Jennifer and Adam have been friends for very long time. The two have often shared screen together in films like Murder Mystery and Just Go With It.