King Charles breaks tradition with first look at Christmas address – not in Palace

King Charles shares a secret smile in Christmas speech.

King Charles is shaking things up this Christmas with a preview of his upcoming holiday speech, and it's anything but traditional.

Buckingham Palace has released a sneak peek of the monarch’s message.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the King has filmed his festive message outside a royal residence, choosing the stunning Fitzrovia Chapel in London as his backdrop.

The Fitzrovia Chapel, an architectural gem inspired by Byzantine design, was once part of the Middlesex Hospital but now serves as a space for reflection, discovery, and community.

It’s a fitting setting for a message that aims to connect people from all walks of life—whether they follow a particular faith or none at all.

This marks the first time since 2006 that the Sovereign’s Christmas address has been filmed away from a royal residence, with the 2006 broadcast taking place at Southwark Cathedral.

The Christmas tree featured in the speech was adorned with eco-friendly decorations—think pine cones, metal bells, twisted glass, and elegant glass baubles.

Once the broadcast is over, the tree won’t be forgotten: it’s been donated to Croydon BME Forum and Macmillan Cancer Support’s 'Can You C Me?' project, and will eventually find its new home at the Royal Trinity Hospice in Clapham, the UK’s oldest hospice.

Queen Camilla, who has been a patron of the Royal Trinity Hospice since 2006, has long supported the institution, with her most recent visit marking its 130th anniversary in 2021.

For this year’s Christmas speech, King Charles posed in a smart navy blazer, white shirt, and a blue-patterned tie—his ensemble perhaps a subtle nod to the NHS, following his own year of cancer treatment.

The blue and white hues could easily be interpreted as a tribute to the healthcare services that have played a crucial role in his life, especially after Buckingham Palace revealed in February that the monarch was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.