Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to remain civil amid divorce drama: Here’s why

Jennifer Lopez exchange Christmas presents with Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently been trying to maintain a civil relationship amid their divorce drama.

On December 22, JLo had Christmas lunch with her estranged fourth husband Ben as they exchanged their presents at the Soho House in West Hollywood.

A source spilled to Page Six, “They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.”

“Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids,” revealed an insider.

On Sunday, Ben spent his time with 16-year-old Finn whom he picked from his former wife Jennifer Garner’s house.

Besides Finn, the Argo star also shares two more children with Jennifer, with whom he split in 2018 after 10 years of marriage.

Interestingly, JLo and Ben are still in the process of divorce, but on the professional front, they were seen in the newly-released movie, Unstoppable and the upcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Meanwhile, a source previously told In Touch Weekly, “It’s been six months since JLo filed and nothing has been resolved, it doesn’t seem like they’re anywhere close to finalising the divorce.”

The source also noted, “They both said they wanted to do it amicably and have even talked a good game about wanting to consciously uncouple.”

“But that plan seems to be out the window because they can’t agree on how to divide things up, which of course is affecting things,” explained an insider.